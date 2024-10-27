Mason Rudolph News: Under center again

Rudolph will start for the Titans on Sunday against the Lions with Will Levis (shoulder) inactive.

Rudolph drew his first start with the Titans in Week 7 in a tough matchup against the Bills. He took to the air 40 times but averaged only 5.4 yards per attempt, a mark he will look to improve upon in a more favorable matchup. However, after the departure of DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans' wide receiver corps is among the worst in the league, which won't help Rudolph's cause.