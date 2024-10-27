Fantasy Football
Mason Rudolph News: Under center again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Rudolph will start for the Titans on Sunday against the Lions with Will Levis (shoulder) inactive.

Rudolph drew his first start with the Titans in Week 7 in a tough matchup against the Bills. He took to the air 40 times but averaged only 5.4 yards per attempt, a mark he will look to improve upon in a more favorable matchup. However, after the departure of DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans' wide receiver corps is among the worst in the league, which won't help Rudolph's cause.

