Mason Rudolph News: Won't start, but in line to play Sunday
Will Levis will start Sunday's season finale against the Texans, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, but Rudolph will also see action in the contest.
The prospect of a signal caller time-share Sunday isn't appealing from a fantasy perspective, however in a week with multiple moving parts at the QB position due to injuries or starters being limited or rested this weekend, Levis and/or Rudolph represent lineup options for those in deep leagues scrambling for a Week 18 fill in.
