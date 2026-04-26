Mason Shipley News: Saints bring in kicker
The Saints signed Shipley as an undrafted free agent Sunday.
Shipley ended his final season with the Texas Longhorns 20-of-24 on field goal attempts, with his longest make coming in at 53 yards. The kicker should provide Charlie Smyth with some competition in camp, as Smyth only logged six NFL starts with the Saints in 2025 after taking over for Blake Grupe.
Mason Shipley
Free Agent
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