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Mason Taylor News: Coach anticipates Year 2 leap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn named Taylor (neck) when asked Monday which players he anticipates taking a step forward during the 2026 season, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Taylor missed the final four games of the 2025 season due to a neck injury, but there have been no indications that he will be hampered in any capacity for OTAs. Across 13 regular-season appearances during his rookie campaign, Taylor secured 44 of 65 targets for 369 yards and one touchdown, relatively solid totals considering the struggles of New York's aerial attack, which averaged a league-worst 140.3 passing yards per game in 2025. The arrival of new QB1 Geno Smith figures to provide improved stability on that front, and Taylor is currently positioned as one of the Jets' top skill position players behind Breece Hall (knee) and Garrett Wilson (knee).

Mason Taylor
New York Jets
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