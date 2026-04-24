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Mason Taylor News: Jets bolster TE room in Round 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 11:01am

Taylor will face increased competition for targets and playing time at tight end, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that the Jets drafted Kenyon Sadiq 16th overall Thursday.

Sadiq has more upside as a pass catcher than Taylor, as the rookie first-round pick had 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns at Oregon in 2025 and set a position record with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. That being said, Cimini believes Taylor will still get plenty of playing time, with the Jets likely to use a lot of formations featuring multiple tight ends. Taylor caught 44 of 65 targets for 369 yards and one touchdown as a rookie after being selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mason Taylor
New York Jets
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