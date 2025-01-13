Mason Tipton News: Fades in depleted WR corps

Tipton tallied 14 receptions (on 26 targets) for 99 yards across 11 regular-season appearances for the Saints in 2024.

Tipton saw action right away as a rookie and seemed to be growing into a larger role by the midway point of the year. The undrafted wideout peaked when he caught six of nine targets while playing 82 percent of snaps Week 7. But, his production quickly faded with only two catches over the next three games, and he was ruled a healthy scratch for six of the final seven contests. This was somewhat surprising, as top wideouts Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) were sidelined for the final nine and 11 games of the regular season, respectively. The Saints instead relied upon its tight ends and a patchwork group of journeymen wideouts, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kevin Austin, Cedrick Wilson and Dante Pettis. Tipton will likely compete for a reserve role heading into the 2025 season.