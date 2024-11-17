Mason Tipton News: Healthy scratch Sunday

Tipton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Despite the Saints having three wide receivers on injured reserve and five on the active roster, Tipton will remain in street clothes Sunday while Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Cedrick Wilson, Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis will man the position. Tipton's next chance for game action will come after a Week 12 bye on Sunday, Dec. 1 versus the Rams.