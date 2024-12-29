Mason Tipton News: Not playing Week 17

Tipton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.

Tipton hasn't been productive of late, as he hasn't recorded a catch in any of the last three games in which he's played despite logging 112 offensive snaps over that stretch. HIs status as a healthy scratch Sunday comes with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) returning from a one-game absence. Tipton's final chance to play this season will come Week 18 versus Tampa Bay.