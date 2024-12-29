Fantasy Football
Mason Tipton headshot

Mason Tipton News: Not playing Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Tipton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.

Tipton hasn't been productive of late, as he hasn't recorded a catch in any of the last three games in which he's played despite logging 112 offensive snaps over that stretch. HIs status as a healthy scratch Sunday comes with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) returning from a one-game absence. Tipton's final chance to play this season will come Week 18 versus Tampa Bay.

Mason Tipton
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
