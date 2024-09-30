Mason Tipton News: Sees slight uptick in playing time

Tipton reeled in his only target for six yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Falcons.

Tipton played a season-high 39 percent of offensive snaps Week 4. But, this didn't translate to more targets, as the undrafted rookie out of Yale has now totaled five targets while appearing in each of the first four games this season. He's still seen consistent playing time behind top three wideouts Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Cedrick Wilson so far, so Tipton's role could increase if any of these starters miss time with injury at some point in the future. The Saints will have an extra day of prep before the Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs on Monday night.