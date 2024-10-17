Mason Tipton News: Stays busy in Week 7 loss

Tipton secured six of nine targets for 45 yards and returned one kickoff for 21 yards in the Saints' 33-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

The undrafted rookie from Yale unsurprisingly saw a significantly extended role with Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (knee) sidelined and Taysom Hill (ribs) all out for New Orleans. Tipton came into the night with a 6-40 line on 11 targets over his first five games, so his numbers Thursday essentially matched what he'd accomplished as a pro to date. The solid performance could be a sign of what's to come for Tipton the rest of the season, as Shaheed has been ruled out for the season.