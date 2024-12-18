Fantasy Football
Matt Gay

Matt Gay Injury: Nursing neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Gay (neck) didn't practice Wednesday.

Gay converted both of his field-goal attempts and made his lone point-after try in the Colts' Week 15 loss to the Broncos, but it now appears he sustained a neck injury in the process. Indianapolis doesn't have another kicker on its practice squad or active roster, so the team may need to add one if Gay is unable to practice again Thursday. Regardless, Gay's participation Thursday and Friday will provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 16, when the Colts face the Titans.

Matt Gay
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
