Matt Gay Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Gay (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After logging a pair of DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday, Gay was able to practice fully Friday, suggesting he's looking good for Sunday. After a down 2023 season in which he made just 80.5 percent of his field-goal attempts, Gay has righted the ship again this season, making 24 of 27 field-goal attempts and all 23 of his extra-point tries. The Colts don't currently employ another kicker.