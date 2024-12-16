Matt Gay News: Accurate in road loss

Gay made both of his two field-goal tries and converted his only extra-point attempt during Sunday's 31-13 loss at Denver.

Gay didn't see a ton of action on a day where the Colts turned the football over five times, but he did extend his streak of games without a missed kick to five. He's been a bright spot for Indianapolis this season, but he'll need his team to hold onto the ball if he's going to put up big fantasy numbers in Week 16 versus the Titans.