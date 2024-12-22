Matt Gay News: Active versus Titans

Gay, who had been listed as questionable with a neck injury, is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After not practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Gay practiced fully Friday, setting the stage for the kicker to be available for Sunday's contest. In 13 games this season, Gay has recorded 95 points, while connecting on 24 of his 27 field-goal attempts and all 23 of his extra-point tries, a pace that puts him on the fantasy radar in deeper leagues ahead of the next wave of Week 16 action.