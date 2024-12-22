Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Gay headshot

Matt Gay News: Active versus Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Gay, who had been listed as questionable with a neck injury, is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After not practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Gay practiced fully Friday, setting the stage for the kicker to be available for Sunday's contest. In 13 games this season, Gay has recorded 95 points, while connecting on 24 of his 27 field-goal attempts and all 23 of his extra-point tries, a pace that puts him on the fantasy radar in deeper leagues ahead of the next wave of Week 16 action.

Matt Gay
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now