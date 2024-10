Gay made both of his two field-goal attempts and both of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 win at Tennessee.

Both of Gay's field goals came from less than thirty yards out, and he's still perfect from that range for his career. However, he doesn't have a field goal from longer than 40 yards through five games this season, so he'll still be looking for his first from that range in Week 7 versus the Dolphins.