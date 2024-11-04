Matt Gay News: Imperfect in loss

Gay made two of his three field-goal tries and converted his only extra-point attempt during Sunday's 21-13 loss at Minnesota.

Gay made multiple field goals for his sixth consecutive game in Week 9, but the struggles from long range he dealt with early in the season resurfaced Sunday when he hooked a 53-yard try left late in the second quarter. He'll be kicking in a dome again in Week 10 when Indianapolis hosts the Bills.