Matt Gay News: Makes only field goal in Week 13

Gay converted his only field-goal attempt while going 2-for-2 on PATs in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Patriots.

Gay made a chip-shot 25-yard field goal in the third quarter, giving Indianapolis a 17-16 advantage at that point. It was the first contest since Week 3 that Gay did not make multiple field goals, ending a nine-game streak for the kicker. Gay has now gone 22-for-25 on field-goal tries while making all 22 of his extra-point attempts in 2024.