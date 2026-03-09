Matt Gay headshot

Matt Gay News: Moving to Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 7:54pm

Gay is set to sign with the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gay began last season with Washington but was cut in mid-November after going 13-for-19 on field-goal tries. He then signed with San Francisco and went a perfect 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts, but he was just holding down the fort in the absence of Eddy Pineiro and was ultimately cut upon Pineiro's return. Gay's signing likely means that Daniel Carlson, who is an unrestricted free agent, won't return to Las Vegas after eight seasons with the franchise.

Matt Gay
Las Vegas Raiders
