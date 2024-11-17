Fantasy Football
Matt Gay headshot

Matt Gay News: Nails three field goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 3:45pm

Gay went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts while making his only extra-point try in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Jets.

Gay was once again able to make multiple field goals in Week 11, marking the eighth consecutive contest that he's done so. The kicker most notably made a 56-yarder Sunday and he's now made 19 of 22 field-goal tries this season, including four makes from over 50 yards.

Matt Gay
Indianapolis Colts
