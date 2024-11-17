Matt Gay News: Nails three field goals in win

Gay went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts while making his only extra-point try in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Jets.

Gay was once again able to make multiple field goals in Week 11, marking the eighth consecutive contest that he's done so. The kicker most notably made a 56-yarder Sunday and he's now made 19 of 22 field-goal tries this season, including four makes from over 50 yards.