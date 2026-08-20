Matt Gay News: Outperforms Matsuzawa in preseason win
Gay made his only field-goal attempt from 52 yards in Thursday's 22-20 preseason win over the Texans.
Gay outperformed rookie Kansei Matsuzawa in the Raiders' second preseason game, as Matsuzawa didn't attempt a field goal but converted only one of three PAT tries. The 32-year-old Gay has been the favorite from the outset of Vegas' kicker competition thanks to his edge in experience, and Thursday's results should help further tip the scales in Gay's favor.
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