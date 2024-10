Gay went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in the Colts' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Gay was once again perfect in Week 8, nailing a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 37-yarder in the third. Through seven games in 2024, the kicker has gone 12-for-13 on field goals and a perfect 16-for-16 on PATs.