Matt Gay headshot

Matt Gay News: Provides Indy's only points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Gay made both of his two field-goal tries during Sunday's 24-6 loss versus the Lions.

On a day where the Colts were only able to muster 268 yards of total offense, scoring opportunities were few for their kicker. Gay knocked through two chip shots in the first half, but he didn't get any more chances in the second. Indianapolis will travel to take on New England's inconsistent defense in Week 13.

Matt Gay
Indianapolis Colts
