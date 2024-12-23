Matt Gay News: Scores eight points against Titans

Gay went 1-for-2 on his field-goal attempts and made all five of his extra-point tries during the Colts' 38-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Gay entered Sunday's game with a questionable tag due to a neck injury, but he was cleared during pregame warmups. He connected on a 31-yard field goal late in the second quarter to give the Colts a 10-point lead, but his 55-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter that would've put Indianapolis up by 19 points sailed right. Gay had gone 10-for-10 on field-goal tries over the Colts' five games prior to Sunday's AFC South clash, and through 14 regular-season contests he's gone 25-for-29 on field-goal attempts and has made all 28 of his extra-point tries.