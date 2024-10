Haack signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New York's regular punter, Jamie Gillan, is dealing with a hamstring injury and won't be active Sunday versus Cincinnati, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As such, Haack is being called upon to take over punting duties in the Week 6 contest. Haack has plenty of NFL experience, as Sunday will mark his 100th regular-season game in the league.