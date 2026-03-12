Matt Hennessy headshot

Matt Hennessy News: Signs with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Cowboys signed Hennessy on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Hennessy appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the 49ers last season, making a pair of starts. The veteran interior offensive lineman has made 64 career regular-season appearances, including 24 starts, and will likely fill a similar role in Dallas.

Matt Hennessy
Dallas Cowboys
