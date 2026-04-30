Matt Lauter News: Inks deal with Raiders
Las Vegas signed Lauter as an undrafted free agent Thursday.
Lauter spent all four of his collegiate campaigns with Boise State and had his best season as a junior, when he caught 47 passes for 619 yards and seven touchdowns over 14 games. The 6'4" tight end took a step back as a senior, however, recording just 330 yards and two TDs on 37 receptions across 13 contests. The Raiders have one of the NFL's best 1-2 combinations at tight end with Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer, so Lauter probably won't see much gameday action early in his career.
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