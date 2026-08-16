Matt Lauter headshot

Matt Lauter News: Signs with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

The Titans signed Lauter to a contract Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Lauter was waived by the Raiders in early May. The undrafted free agent out of Boise State was signed to fill a depth spot in the Titans' tight end corps that was vacated by Jaren Kanak (pectoral). Lauter's signing is a corresponding move to Kanak's placement on season-ending injured reserve, and he will likely only fulfill a meaningful role until the preseason concludes.

Matt Lauter
Tennessee Titans
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