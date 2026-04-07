Matt Lee News: Let go by Cincy
The Bengals waived Lee (knee) on Tuesday.
Lee finished the 2025 campaign on IR due to a knee injury but had his 21-day practice window opened down the stretch, so he now appears back to full health. The 2024 seventh-round pick will search for a depth opportunity at center elsewhere in the league.
Matt Lee
Free Agent
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