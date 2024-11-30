Matt Milano Injury: Activated off IR
The Bills activated Milano (biceps) off injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable for Sunday's Week 13 game against San Francisco.
Milano tore his biceps in training camp and had been on injured reserve all season until Saturday. Though he's still deemed questionable for Sunday, the veteran linebacker has a good chance of suiting up after logging a trio of full practices this week. Milano's return could lead to less defensive snaps for Dorian Williams.
