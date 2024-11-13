Matt Milano Injury: Gets in limited practice
Milano (biceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through.
Milano was officially designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, opening his 21-day practice window. He suffered a torn biceps back on Aug. 15 and has yet to play this season. Milano is not expected to be activated in time for Sunday's clash with the Chiefs, but a return to the field appears to be in the near future.
