Matt Milano Injury: Inactive Week 16
Milano (biceps/groin) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Milano injured his groin in last week's win over the Lions. He finished the week as a limited participant at practice, but he ultimately will not get permission to suit up. He will now miss his twelfth full outing of the season. As a result, Dorian Williams figures to be the likely candidate to fill in at weakside linebacker.
