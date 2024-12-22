Fantasy Football
Matt Milano headshot

Matt Milano Injury: Inactive Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Milano (biceps/groin) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Patriots.

Milano injured his groin in last week's win over the Lions. He finished the week as a limited participant at practice, but he ultimately will not get permission to suit up. He will now miss his twelfth full outing of the season. As a result, Dorian Williams figures to be the likely candidate to fill in at weakside linebacker.

Matt Milano
Buffalo Bills
