Matt Milano Injury: Practices in full

Milano (biceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Milano practiced in full for the first time since being designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 13, suggesting he's trending toward returning for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers. However, the 30-year-old linebacker must still be activated to Buffalo's active roster in order to suit up in Week 13. If Milano is active Sunday, it will be his first appearance of the season after tearing his biceps in mid-August.