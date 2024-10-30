Matt Milano Injury: Progress in recovery being made

Head coach Sean McDermott stated Wednesday that there is hope Milano (biceps) will return this year, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano suffered a torn biceps during training camp, but he's moving in the right direction, according to McDermott. The initial hope was the Boston College product would be able to return sometime in December, but it's not clear if that timeline may have shifted at all. With December still a few weeks away, it's likely a more definitive date for Milano's return won't come anytime too soon.