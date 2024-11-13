Fantasy Football
Matt Milano Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Milano (biceps) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Milano will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be moved to the active roster. The Boston College product is expected to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday when he returns to the field and is not expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

