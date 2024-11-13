Matt Milano Injury: Returns to practice
Milano (biceps) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.
Milano will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be moved to the active roster. The Boston College product is expected to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday when he returns to the field and is not expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.
