Matt Milano Injury: Window to open soon

Head coach Sean McDermott stated Monday that Milano (biceps) will be designated to return from injured reserve this week.

Milano's designation to return will be a major hurdle cleared for his return to action and open up the ability for him to practice with the team. However, McDermott said the Boston College product will not play Sunday against the Chiefs. With the Bills having a Week 12 bye, his next opportunity to make his season debut would be Dec. 1 against the 49ers.