Matt Milano News: Another injury-plagued campaign

Milano, who tore his biceps during training camp, only played in four regular-season games in 2024, making 16 tackles (seven solo) and recovering two fumbles.

The 2022 First Team All-Pro didn't make his season debut until December, though he played up to his usual standard in three playoff games, recording 17 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks. In 2023, Milano fractured his leg in Week 5, missing the rest of the season. That came after he signed a two-year extension through 2026.