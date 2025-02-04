Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Milano headshot

Matt Milano News: Another injury-plagued campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Milano, who tore his biceps during training camp, only played in four regular-season games in 2024, making 16 tackles (seven solo) and recovering two fumbles.

The 2022 First Team All-Pro didn't make his season debut until December, though he played up to his usual standard in three playoff games, recording 17 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks. In 2023, Milano fractured his leg in Week 5, missing the rest of the season. That came after he signed a two-year extension through 2026.

Matt Milano
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now