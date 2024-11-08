Fantasy Football
Matt Prater headshot

Matt Prater Injury: Expected to return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Speaking with the media Friday, coach Jonathan Gannon said he expects Prater (knee, IR) to play again this season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prater is eligible to come off injured reserve following the Cardinals' Week 11 bye, but it's unclear if he'll be activated when eligible. In his place, Chad Ryland has converted 10 of 11 field-goal tries and all nine of his extra-point attempts.

Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals
