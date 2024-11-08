Matt Prater Injury: Expected to return this season

Speaking with the media Friday, coach Jonathan Gannon said he expects Prater (knee, IR) to play again this season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prater is eligible to come off injured reserve following the Cardinals' Week 11 bye, but it's unclear if he'll be activated when eligible. In his place, Chad Ryland has converted 10 of 11 field-goal tries and all nine of his extra-point attempts.