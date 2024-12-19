Fantasy Football
Matt Prater

Matt Prater Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Prater (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals also listed Prater as limited Wednesday when they opened his 21-day window for a return from injured reserve. Chad Ryland has done a solid job filling in as the team's placekicker and will handle the role again this Sunday at Carolina unless Prater is activated from IR before then.

Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
