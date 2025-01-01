Matt Prater Injury: Listed as limited Wednesday

Prater (left knee) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater has remained listed as limited on Arizona injury reports since the team designated him for return from injured reserve Dec. 18. He still was ruled out in advance of the previous two games, but it remains to be seen if he'll suffer a similar fate this week. The Cardinals are out of playoff contention, so Sunday's game against the 49ers is Prater's final chance to suit up this season. If Prater isn't able to, Chad Ryland will handle placekicking duties yet again.