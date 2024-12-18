Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Prater headshot

Matt Prater Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Prater (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prater's first practice since being designated to return from injured reserve was a limited session Wednesday, suggesting he could return for the Cardinals' Week 16 matchup against the Panthers. However, the veteran kicker from UCF must still be activated to the active roster in order to play Sunday. If he's not activated in time, expect Chad Ryland to continue serving as Arizona's top place kicker.

Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now