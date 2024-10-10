Matt Prater Injury: Remains limited in practice

Prater (left knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Stretching back to last week, Prater has been listed as limited on three consecutive practice reports as he deals with a left knee injury. The issue sidelined him for this past Sunday's win at San Francisco, when practice-squad member Chad Ryland handled placekicking duties for the Cardinals. Prater has one more session this week to prove his health before Arizona potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game in Green Bay. Ultimately, if the team elevates Ryland again Saturday, it could signal that Prater is in line for a second absence in a row.