Matt Prater Injury: Stays limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 3:40pm

Prater (left knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater hasn't logged anything other than limited listings on Arizona injury reports since the team designated him for return from injured reserve Dec. 18. He's been ruled out before both of the last two games, and Friday's report could do the same for the 40-year-old kicker. If Prater isn't able to play Sunday versus the 49ers, Chad Ryland again will fill in in that capacity.

