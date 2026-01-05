Prater's nagging right quad injury kept him from kicking in Weeks 16 and 17 and resulted in him being unable to finish this past Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets, but the aggravation he experienced in the regular-season finale doesn't appear to be viewed as significant. Even so, McDermott acknowledged that while Prater still has a chance at playing in the postseason opener, the Bills plan to bring in other kickers for workouts Tuesday in order to have a replacement option ready to go in case the 41-year-old isn't ready to kick against Jacksonville. Over his 15 appearances during the regular season, Prater knocked down 46 of 49 extra-point tries and 18 of 20 field-goal attempts, with a long conversion of 52 yards.