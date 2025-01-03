Matt Prater Injury: Won't return for Week 18

Prater (knee) won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Chad Ryland closes out the season as Arizona's kicker, with Prater having missed the past three months due to a meniscus injury. Prater's return to practice for the past few weeks suggests he should be healthy for 2025, but he's scheduled for free agency this offseason and will turn 41 in August. Ryland, meanwhile, is 25 years old and has missed just four field-goal attempts and one PAT all year, bouncing back strong after a brutal rookie season with New England in 2023.