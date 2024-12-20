Matt Prater Injury: Won't return Sunday

Prater (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Since the Cardinals designated Prater for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he managed three consecutive limited practices, but it wasn't enough for him to get back on the active roster for Week 16 action. He'll thus miss his 12th straight game due to a torn left meniscus, while Chad Ryland continues to operate as Arizona's placekicker.