Matt Prater News: Makes both kicks in Week 4

Prater connected on both point-after tries during Sunday's 42-14 defeat to the Commanders.

Prater's game log remains pristine, as he's struck true on all 16 kicks (six FGAs, 10 PATs) through four contests. That said, Week 4 marked his first outing this season with no field-goal attempts, leaving Sunday's output much to be desired. Among kickers with at least three appearances on the campaign, Prater sits in a tie for 17th at 7.0 points per game with the Ravens' Justin Tucker, Raiders' Daniel Carlson and Patriots' Joey Slye.