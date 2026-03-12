Matt Pryor News: Heading to Arizona
Pryor signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pryor served mostly on special teams and in a depth role for the Eagles in 2025, though he did start at right tackle in Week 18 against the Commanders. The 2018 sixth-rounder's addition gives the Cardinals additional depth on the offensive line.
