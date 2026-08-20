Matt Waletzko headshot

Matt Waletzko Injury: Waived with injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Chiefs waived Waletzko (undisclosed) with an injury designation Thursday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Waletzko played 17 offensive snaps in last week's preseason opener but will now head to the Chiefs' injured-reserve list once he clears waivers. He'll either spend the 2026 campaign there or be let go with an injury settlement at a later date.

Matt Waletzko
 Free Agent
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