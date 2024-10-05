Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Matthew Adams headshot

Matthew Adams Injury: Comes off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 5, 2024 at 9:57pm

The Giants activated Adams (quadriceps) from injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Adams began the regular season on injured reserve after injuring his groin during training camp. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and while he was a full participant in all three practices week, he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a quadriceps injury. Adams played mostly on special teams with the Browns in 2023 and finished with 17 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games.

Matthew Adams
New York Giants
More Stats & News