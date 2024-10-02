Matthew Adams Injury: Returns to practice

Adams (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, opening up a 21-day practice window, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Adams suffered a groin injury in the Giants' second preseason game, was placed on injured reserve and missed the first four games of 2024. The linebacker was a full participant at practice Wednesday according to Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site, suggesting that he's relatively close to making his return to game action.