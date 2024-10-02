Fantasy Football
Matthew Adams Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 7:28am

Adams (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, opening up a 21-day practice window, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Adams suffered a groin injury in the Giants' second preseason game, was placed on injured reserve and missed the first four games of 2024. The linebacker was a full participant at practice Wednesday according to Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site, suggesting that he's relatively close to making his return to game action.

Matthew Adams
New York Giants
